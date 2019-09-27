Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Comparing side by side

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.63 N/A -1.42 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 1716.33 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Orgenesis Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Orgenesis Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Zogenix Inc.’s beta is 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zogenix Inc. is $58.75, which is potential 41.33% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orgenesis Inc. and Zogenix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.