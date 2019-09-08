Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -1.42 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orgenesis Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 248.10% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares. About 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tocagen Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tocagen Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.