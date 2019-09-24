Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparison side by side

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.63 N/A -1.42 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Orgenesis Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.9 Current Ratio and a 30.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential -4.65% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 34.5% respectively. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.