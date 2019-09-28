Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Comparing side by side

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 4 0.00 12.75M -1.42 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.02 40.94M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Orgenesis Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 285,490,371.70% -80.3% -30.4% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 1,138,202,340.90% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility & Risk

Orgenesis Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Seres Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Seres Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Orgenesis Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 113.78% for Orgenesis Inc. with average target price of $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 61.9% respectively. 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. was less bearish than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.