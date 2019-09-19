Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.67 N/A -1.42 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.