Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.88 N/A -1.42 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.66 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orgenesis Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta indicates that Orgenesis Inc. is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Orgenesis Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 5.15% and its average target price is $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orgenesis Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 61.7%. Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.45%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.