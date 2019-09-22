Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.74 N/A -1.42 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 692.20 N/A -1.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orgenesis Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orgenesis Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Orchard Therapeutics plc is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, which is potential 74.03% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.