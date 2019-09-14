Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.93 N/A -1.42 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 43.97 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Orgenesis Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Morphic Holding Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Orgenesis Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Morphic Holding Inc. has a consensus price target of $32, with potential upside of 48.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Orgenesis Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.