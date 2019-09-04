Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Contrasting side by side

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.85 N/A -1.42 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.70 N/A -0.20 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Orgenesis Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MediWound Ltd.’s 0.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. MediWound Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $10.13, with potential upside of 215.58%.

Orgenesis Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 37.1%. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.