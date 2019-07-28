Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Orgenesis Inc. has 26.45% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Orgenesis Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Orgenesis Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Orgenesis Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

The rivals have a potential upside of 133.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orgenesis Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Orgenesis Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Orgenesis Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Orgenesis Inc. has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Orgenesis Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.