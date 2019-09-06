Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -1.42 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 459.27 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.