Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.72 N/A -1.42 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 368.48 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Orgenesis Inc. and Geron Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Orgenesis Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

Orgenesis Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta and it is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and has 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Orgenesis Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 consensus price target and a 168.86% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orgenesis Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 31.8%. Insiders owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.