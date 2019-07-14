Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparing side by side

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.61 N/A -1.40 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orgenesis Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orgenesis Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Orgenesis Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.