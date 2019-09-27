Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Comparing side by side

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.63 N/A -1.42 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.81 N/A -0.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Risk & Volatility

Orgenesis Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Curis Inc.’s 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares and 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Curis Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.