Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Comparing side by side

Both Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 4.02 N/A -1.40 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 20 62.68 N/A -7.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Arvinas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Arvinas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Arvinas Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.