Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.65 N/A -1.40 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Orgenesis Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Risk & Volatility

Orgenesis Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 487.25% and its average price target is $35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Orgenesis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.45%. Competitively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0% -6.64% -7.6% -23.47% -46.62% -3.85% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. was less bearish than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Orgenesis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.