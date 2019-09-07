Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Comparison side by side

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -1.42 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.71 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Orgenesis Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orgenesis Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Orgenesis Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orgenesis Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Orgenesis Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 293.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. was less bearish than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.