Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.87 N/A -1.42 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Orgenesis Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Orgenesis Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AC Immune SA are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. AC Immune SA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.67% of AC Immune SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. was less bearish than AC Immune SA.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Orgenesis Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.