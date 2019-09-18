Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 11.86 N/A -0.23 0.00 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.64 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Organovo Holdings Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.9% -56.8%

Risk and Volatility

Organovo Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.86 and its 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. are 10.3 and 10.2. Competitively, Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has 7.9 and 7.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Organovo Holdings Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Miragen Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 225.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.5% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.2% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.