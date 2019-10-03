Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Both Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 129.72M -0.23 0.00 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 153 1.63 193.84M 1.05 152.32

In table 1 we can see Organovo Holdings Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Organovo Holdings Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 47,188,068,388.50% -70% -63.4% IQVIA Holdings Inc. 126,800,549.49% 3.7% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.86 and it happens to be 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. is 10.2 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Organovo Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.5% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.3% of IQVIA Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% IQVIA Holdings Inc. -0.9% -0.95% 17.91% 24.78% 31.63% 37.01%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while IQVIA Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IQVIA Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Organovo Holdings Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. This segment also provides OneKey, a reference database of healthcare professionals; real-world insights, and various cloud-based applications and related implementation services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, including advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. as a result of its merger with IMS Health Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.