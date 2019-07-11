Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Since Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 21.35 N/A -0.24 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.43 N/A -0.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Organovo Holdings Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -67.5% -61.2% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -237.1% -158.1%

Volatility & Risk

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.7 and it happens to be 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500. DarioHealth Corp. has a -1.21 beta and it is 221.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor DarioHealth Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Organovo Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Organovo Holdings Inc. and DarioHealth Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, DarioHealth Corp.’s average price target is $1.5, while its potential upside is 219.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of DarioHealth Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -5.01% -2.46% -9.85% -14.6% -37.19% 1.72% DarioHealth Corp. -14.33% 9.01% 2.77% -35.34% -58.1% -3.35%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while DarioHealth Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Organovo Holdings Inc. beats DarioHealth Corp.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.