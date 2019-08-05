Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Both Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 17.29 N/A -0.23 0.00 Biocept Inc. 1 5.44 N/A -7.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Organovo Holdings Inc. and Biocept Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186%

Volatility & Risk

Organovo Holdings Inc. has a 1.86 beta, while its volatility is 86.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Biocept Inc. has a 1.92 beta and it is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. are 10.3 and 10.2. Competitively, Biocept Inc. has 2.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Biocept Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Organovo Holdings Inc. and Biocept Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Biocept Inc. is $3, which is potential 200.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.5% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Biocept Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.23% of Biocept Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. has -56.82% weaker performance while Biocept Inc. has 17.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Organovo Holdings Inc. beats Biocept Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.