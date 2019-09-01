Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 10.91 N/A -0.23 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 305 4.37 N/A 17.13 18.38

Table 1 demonstrates Organovo Holdings Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Organovo Holdings Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.86 shows that Organovo Holdings Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.2. The Current Ratio of rival Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Organovo Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Organovo Holdings Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has a consensus price target of $357.5, with potential upside of 5.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.5% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares and 79% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -2.65% -0.13% 6% 28.54% 3.54% 35.6%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. has -56.82% weaker performance while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Organovo Holdings Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.