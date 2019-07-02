Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

Since Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 20.84 N/A -0.24 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 281 4.17 N/A 12.10 24.34

In table 1 we can see Organovo Holdings Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -67.5% -61.2% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -5.01% -2.46% -9.85% -14.6% -37.19% 1.72% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Organovo Holdings Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.