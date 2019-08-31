Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Contrasting side by side

Both Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 10.91 N/A -0.23 0.00 Twist Bioscience Corporation 26 20.63 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Organovo Holdings Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Organovo Holdings Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4% Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. is 10.2 while its Current Ratio is 10.3. Meanwhile, Twist Bioscience Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Organovo Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Organovo Holdings Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.5% and 30.3%. 0.7% are Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 21.09% are Twist Bioscience Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% Twist Bioscience Corporation 5.41% 13.88% 34.88% 44.78% 0% 46.04%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Twist Bioscience Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Twist Bioscience Corporation beats Organovo Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.