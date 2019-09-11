Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Comparing side by side

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 10.96 N/A -0.23 0.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 98 2.25 N/A 2.33 42.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Organovo Holdings Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -70% -63.4% PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Organovo Holdings Inc. has a 1.86 beta, while its volatility is 86.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Organovo Holdings Inc. are 10.3 and 10.2 respectively. Its competitor PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Organovo Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Organovo Holdings Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PRA Health Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 15.97% and its consensus price target is $118.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Organovo Holdings Inc. and PRA Health Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.5% and 0%. About 0.7% of Organovo Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of PRA Health Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -7.41% -16.45% -59.08% -59.48% -64.68% -56.82% PRA Health Sciences Inc. -1.9% 1.37% 4.9% -4.69% -2.74% 8.65%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while PRA Health Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences Inc. beats Organovo Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.