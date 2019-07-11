Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo Holdings Inc. 1 20.81 N/A -0.24 0.00 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 140.43 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Organovo Holdings Inc. and Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo Holdings Inc. 0.00% -67.5% -61.2% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -292.4% -247.2%

Risk and Volatility

Organovo Holdings Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Anixa Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11 and 10.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anixa Biosciences Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Organovo Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Organovo Holdings Inc. and Anixa Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 6.2%. Insiders held 1% of Organovo Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organovo Holdings Inc. -5.01% -2.46% -9.85% -14.6% -37.19% 1.72% Anixa Biosciences Inc. -6.61% 2.58% -12.05% 16.8% 28.45% 11.17%

For the past year Organovo Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Organovo Holdings Inc. beats Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, designs and creates functional and three-dimensional (3D) human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. Its 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs. The company offers two commercial products, which include ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. It is also developing a suite of standardized and 3D human tissues for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics; customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology, or disease for use in drug discovery and development, and disease modeling; and 3D human tissues for clinical applications, such as therapeutic liver tissue patch. Organovo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.