Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

This is a contrast between Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 15 3.29 N/A -0.94 0.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 32 4.15 N/A 0.24 138.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0.00% -27.4% -23.4% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.33, and a 33.29% upside potential. Competitively Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a consensus target price of $31.5, with potential downside of -9.35%. The results provided earlier shows that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares and 51.7% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares. About 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 1.29% -12.47% -13.64% -29.86% -29.03% -30.15% Elanco Animal Health Incorporated 4.33% 1.9% 11.32% -4.96% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Elanco Animal Health Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. The company caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is based in Greenfield, Indiana. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company.