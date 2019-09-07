Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|7
|1.92
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-24.6%
|-22.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.8 while its Quick Ratio is 20.8. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $10.33, while its potential upside is 91.30%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.3% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares and 71.9% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|-3.31%
|-38%
|-29.65%
|-63.66%
|-49.9%
|-51.13%
|Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.26%
|14.59%
|0%
|19.2%
|-7.93%
|23.61%
For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. beats Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
