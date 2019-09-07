Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 7 1.92 N/A -1.09 0.00 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.6% -22.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.8 while its Quick Ratio is 20.8. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $10.33, while its potential upside is 91.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.3% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares and 71.9% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organogenesis Holdings Inc. -3.31% -38% -29.65% -63.66% -49.9% -51.13% Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.26% 14.59% 0% 19.2% -7.93% 23.61%

For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. beats Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.