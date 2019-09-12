Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 7 2.32 N/A -1.09 0.00 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.6% -22.2%

Liquidity

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.8 and 20.8 respectively. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $10.33, while its potential upside is 77.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.3% and 71.9% respectively. Insiders owned 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organogenesis Holdings Inc. -3.31% -38% -29.65% -63.66% -49.9% -51.13% Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.26% 14.59% 0% 19.2% -7.93% 23.61%

For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has -51.13% weaker performance while Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Organogenesis Holdings Inc. beats Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.