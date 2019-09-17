Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Reaches $5.76 After 5.00% Down Move; Martin Currie LTD Has Cut 3M Co (MMM) Stake

The stock of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 72,569 shares traded. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has declined 49.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.90% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $545.24M company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $5.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ORGO worth $27.26M less.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 91.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 51,827 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 5,039 shares with $873,000 value, down from 56,866 last quarter. 3M Co now has $96.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.72. About 1.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose & Ltd Com owns 38,821 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advisors invested in 25,450 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 237,344 shares or 0.27% of the stock. American International Grp owns 241,659 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.29% or 2.84 million shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,791 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 108,978 shares. Fort Point Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Montag A & Assoc reported 44,493 shares. 7,668 were reported by Arrow Fincl. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.03M shares. Invest House Lc owns 29,130 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Clark Capital Grp Inc owns 10,092 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Accredited holds 8,584 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Alethea Capital Llc stated it has 3,850 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.21% above currents $167.72 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 22. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Organogenesis has $11 highest and $900 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 79.34% above currents $5.76 stock price. Organogenesis had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $545.24 million. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers ; Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s surgical and sports medicine products comprise ReNu for in-office joint and tendon applications; NuCel for bony fusion in the spine and extremities; NuShield and Affinity for surgical applications in targeted soft tissue repairs; and PuraPly AM for the surgical treatment of open wounds.