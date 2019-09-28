Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.3% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|113,698,630.14%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|8.34%
|72.85%
|5.16%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|5.81M
|5
|0.00
|Industry Average
|30.79M
|369.43M
|157.92
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.82
|2.63
|2.47
As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 109.37%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|-3.31%
|-38%
|-29.65%
|-63.66%
|-49.9%
|-51.13%
|Industry Average
|5.03%
|7.83%
|17.34%
|45.36%
|47.37%
|52.23%
For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Dividends
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
