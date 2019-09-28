Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 113,698,630.14% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 5.81M 5 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.82 2.63 2.47

As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 109.37%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organogenesis Holdings Inc. -3.31% -38% -29.65% -63.66% -49.9% -51.13% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Organogenesis Holdings Inc.