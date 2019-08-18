Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Comparison side by side

Both Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 8 1.78 N/A -1.09 0.00 Catalent Inc. 47 3.28 N/A 0.99 56.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Catalent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3. Competitively, Catalent Inc. has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Catalent Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Catalent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 124.08% at a $10.33 consensus target price. Catalent Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $55.33 consensus target price and a -0.91% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Catalent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and Catalent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.3% and 0% respectively. About 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Catalent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organogenesis Holdings Inc. -3.31% -38% -29.65% -63.66% -49.9% -51.13% Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17%

For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Catalent Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.