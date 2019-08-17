Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) Contrasting side by side

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 8 1.78 N/A -1.09 0.00 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

$10.33 is Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 124.08%. CannTrust Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.75 consensus price target and a 173.81% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, CannTrust Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Organogenesis Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.3% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CannTrust Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Organogenesis Holdings Inc. -3.31% -38% -29.65% -63.66% -49.9% -51.13% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 15.2% -54.1% -63.51% -66.43% -54.59% -51.28%

For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was less bearish than CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Summary

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CannTrust Holdings Inc.