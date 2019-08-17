Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) Contrasting side by side

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|8
|1.78
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Organogenesis Holdings Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
$10.33 is Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 124.08%. CannTrust Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.75 consensus price target and a 173.81% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, CannTrust Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Organogenesis Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.3% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CannTrust Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 91.84% of Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
|-3.31%
|-38%
|-29.65%
|-63.66%
|-49.9%
|-51.13%
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|15.2%
|-54.1%
|-63.51%
|-66.43%
|-54.59%
|-51.28%
For the past year Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was less bearish than CannTrust Holdings Inc.
Summary
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CannTrust Holdings Inc.
