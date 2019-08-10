OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Zoetis Inc. 103 9.88 N/A 2.77 41.45

Table 1 demonstrates OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and Zoetis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and Zoetis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zoetis Inc. 0.00% 64.6% 13.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and Zoetis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zoetis Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Meanwhile, Zoetis Inc.’s consensus target price is $114.88, while its potential downside is -8.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and Zoetis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.67% and 94.5%. Insiders owned 3.94% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.29% of Zoetis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.84% -8.97% -21.8% 6.39% 61.9% 67.88% Zoetis Inc. -0.48% 1.16% 12.87% 35.02% 35.98% 34.31%

For the past year OrganiGram Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Zoetis Inc.

Summary

Zoetis Inc. beats OrganiGram Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.