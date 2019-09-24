OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Reaches $3.93 After 7.00% Down Move; ADYNXX (ADYX) Shorts Lowered By 67.09%

The stock of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.2528 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9272. About 1.24M shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has risen 61.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.90% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $609.54M company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $3.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OGI worth $42.67 million less.

ADYNXX INC (OTCMKTS:ADYX) had a decrease of 67.09% in short interest. ADYX’s SI was 13,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 67.09% from 39,800 shares previously. With 28,900 avg volume, 1 days are for ADYNXX INC (OTCMKTS:ADYX)’s short sellers to cover ADYX’s short positions. It closed at $1.3 lastly. It is down 63.61% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.61% the S&P500.

More important recent Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adynxx readies $15M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Adynxx down 38% on Nasdaq delisting – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adynxx sets May 29 as payment date of special cash dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intrexon and Enlivex Therapeutics among healthcare gainers; ContraVir Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. The company has market cap of $7.55 million. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to report earnings on October, 21. OGI’s profit will be $3.10 million for 49.09 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $609.54 million. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also exports its products.

More notable recent OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is OrganiGram Holdings a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Intriguing Cannabis Stocks That Were Clobbered in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Has This Pot Stock All Wrong – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Short Sellers Are Piling Into These 5 Canadian Pot Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Pot Stocks That Can Outsell Cronos Group in 2020 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.