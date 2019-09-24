OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Staar Surgical Company (STAA) Shorts Up By 21.64%

Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) had an increase of 21.64% in short interest. STAA’s SI was 2.73M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.64% from 2.24 million shares previously. With 482,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s short sellers to cover STAA’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 97,060 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity. BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. bought $2.22 million worth of stock or 100,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold STAAR Surgical Company shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.15% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Consonance Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 484,557 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Invesco Limited has 76,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 325,297 shares. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 97,513 shares. Bollard Ltd owns 18,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 326,889 shares. Intll Investors has 350,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Parametric Associate Llc reported 12,462 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 25,596 shares. 16,720 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 183.31 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.