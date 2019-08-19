OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) and Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) Contrasting side by side

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) and Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mallinckrodt plc 15 0.11 N/A -41.47 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mallinckrodt plc 0.00% -72.2% -26.7%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mallinckrodt plc 0 6 2 2.25

Competitively Mallinckrodt plc has an average target price of $24.25, with potential upside of 494.36%.

The shares of both OrganiGram Holdings Inc. and Mallinckrodt plc are owned by institutional investors at 6.67% and 0% respectively. About 3.94% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Mallinckrodt plc has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrganiGram Holdings Inc. 0.84% -8.97% -21.8% 6.39% 61.9% 67.88% Mallinckrodt plc -3.81% -25.08% -55.46% -68.82% -71.18% -56.9%

For the past year OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has 67.88% stronger performance while Mallinckrodt plc has -56.9% weaker performance.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone. It is also developing StrataGraft, a full-thickness product for severe burns and other complex skin defects. Its Specialty Generics segment provides specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consisting of hydrocodone and hydrocodone-containing tablets; oxycodone and oxycodone-containing tablets; methylphenidate HCl extended-release tablets; and other controlled substances, including acetaminophen products. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. It distributes its branded and generic products through independent channels, including wholesale drug distributors, specialty pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacy chains, hospital networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and governmental agencies; and APIs directly or through distributors to other pharmaceutical companies. Mallinckrodt public limited company is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.