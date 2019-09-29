OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Box Class A (BOX) Shorts Increased By 28.94%

Box Inc Class A (NYSE:BOX) had an increase of 28.94% in short interest. BOX’s SI was 7.94 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.94% from 6.16 million shares previously. With 2.21 million avg volume, 4 days are for Box Inc Class A (NYSE:BOX)’s short sellers to cover BOX’s short positions. The SI to Box Inc Class A’s float is 5.85%. The stock decreased 6.39% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 4.47 million shares traded or 97.24% up from the average. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 30.45% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Rev $146M-$147M; 30/05/2018 – Box 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox IPO priced at nearly one-third below its peak valuation; 11/04/2018 – New Box Admin Experience Extends Visibility and Advanced Insights Into Content, Collaboration and Security; 26/03/2018 – Box Appoints Australia, New Zealand Leader as it Accelerates International Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Cloud storage firm Box reports 20 pct rise in qtrly revenue; 30/05/2018 – Box Announces Appointment of Sue Barsamian, Former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software, t; 08/05/2018 – Fujitsu Chooses Box to Strengthen Collaboration on Its Internal Global Communication Platform; 10/04/2018 – Dubai Airports, the World’s Largest Airport, Leverages Box for Cloud Content Management; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.

Among 6 analysts covering Box (NYSE:BOX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Box has $2400 highest and $1400 lowest target. $18’s average target is 12.78% above currents $15.96 stock price. Box had 10 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by First Analysis. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, August 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 29. The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by DA Davidson.