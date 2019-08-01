Orezone Gold (ORE) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Shorts at Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Raised By 16.24%

Analysts expect Orezone Gold Corporation (CVE:ORE) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Orezone Gold Corporation’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.65. About 101,500 shares traded. Orezone Gold Corporation (CVE:ORE) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) had an increase of 16.24% in short interest. NES’s SI was 40,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.24% from 35,100 shares previously. With 3,700 avg volume, 11 days are for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)’s short sellers to cover NES’s short positions. The SI to Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc’s float is 5.23%. The stock decreased 10.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 15,168 shares traded. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) has declined 65.16% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NES News: 05/03/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 4Q Rev $46.4M; 08/05/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 1Q Rev $49.7M; 08/05/2018 – NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $2.75; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investment Adviser Buys 4.6% of Nuverra Environmental; 08/05/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 1Q Loss $32.2M; 05/03/2018 – NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $2.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nuverra Environmental Solutions In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NES); 05/03/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 4Q Loss $30.9M; 05/03/2018 Nuverra Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 08/05/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 1Q Loss/Shr $2.75

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to clients focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.20 million. The firm offers environmental solutions for unconventional gas and oil exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It currently has negative earnings. It also serves clients seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale gas and oil hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects, primarily gold in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company has market cap of $138.00 million. It owns a 90% interest in the BomborÃ© undeveloped oxide gold deposit covering 168 square kilometers in Burkina Faso. It currently has negative earnings.

