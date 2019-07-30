Orezone Gold (ORE) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Shorts at CECORS (CEOS) Raised By 86.54%

CECORS INC (OTCMKTS:CEOS) had an increase of 86.54% in short interest. CEOS’s SI was 9,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 86.54% from 5,200 shares previously. With 143,600 avg volume, 0 days are for CECORS INC (OTCMKTS:CEOS)’s short sellers to cover CEOS’s short positions. It closed at $0.0095 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Orezone Gold Corporation (CVE:ORE) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Orezone Gold Corporation’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.71. About 46,500 shares traded. Orezone Gold Corporation (CVE:ORE) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CeCors, Inc. provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. The company has market cap of $14,146. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. It currently has negative earnings.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects, primarily gold in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company has market cap of $150.74 million. It owns a 90% interest in the BomborÃ© undeveloped oxide gold deposit covering 168 square kilometers in Burkina Faso. It currently has negative earnings.