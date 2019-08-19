Orezone Gold (ORE) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Brf S.A. (BRFS) Shorts Lowered By 10.62%

Analysts expect Orezone Gold Corporation (CVE:ORE) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Orezone Gold Corporation’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.71. About 122,990 shares traded. Orezone Gold Corporation (CVE:ORE) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) had a decrease of 10.62% in short interest. BRFS’s SI was 6.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.62% from 6.72 million shares previously. With 5.21 million avg volume, 1 days are for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s short sellers to cover BRFS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 2.73M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TO BA2/AAA.AR QUICKFOOD’S GUARANTEED NOTES’ RATINGS, NEGATIVE OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – BRF CALLS SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON APRIL 26; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN’S PETER TAYLOR SPEAKS BEFORE BRF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 26/04/2018 – BRF HOLDERS MEETING RESUMES; 04/04/2018 – OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Brazil’s BRF places workers from two plants on furlough; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO SAYS SALES VOLUMES OF NEW ‘KIDELLI’ BRAND LAUNCHED IN THE FIRST QUARTER BELOW EXPECTED, DID NOT INCREASE MARKET SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Brazil’s Kroton buys education firm Somos in deal worth up to $1.8 bln; 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS’ PEDRO PARENTE WILL KEEP CEO POST AT OIL CO REGARDLESS OF INVITATION TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF FOOD PROCESSOR BRF; 16/04/2018 – Ag Online: New board of Brazil’s BRF likely to keep top executives; 05/03/2018 – BOARD OF BRAZIL’S BRF APPROVES SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO VOTE ON BOARD OVERHAUL ON APRIL 26 -STATEMENT

Among 2 analysts covering Brasil Foods (NYSE:BRFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brasil Foods has $800 highest and $7 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is -22.04% below currents $9.62 stock price. Brasil Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 13 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7 target in Friday, March 1 report.

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.75 billion. The firm also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed.

