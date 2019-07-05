O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shares Declined While Marshfield Associates Cut Position; Moller Financial Services Decreased Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $554,553 as Shares Declined

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,201 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.22 million, down from 227,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $387.14. About 196,475 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $171.51. About 1.06M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $364.14M for 20.64 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. Shares for $14.88 million were sold by OREILLY DAVID E. SHAW JEFF M had sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36M on Tuesday, February 12. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset accumulated 280 shares. Cookson Peirce holds 0.03% or 855 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 67,404 shares. Weik Capital Management has 5,775 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 242,700 shares. Hexavest invested 0.77% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 201,698 shares. Prudential Public Lc owns 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 954 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 41,604 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel has invested 1.89% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dakota Wealth Management reported 991 shares stake. Legacy Cap Prtn reported 6,060 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 46,657 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.02 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 35,062 shares to 62,581 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 456,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 802,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, May 9 PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19M was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Shares for $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. 4,220 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,889 are owned by Highland Llc. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New York-based Bessemer Securities Lc has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Etrade Cap Ltd Company accumulated 1,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Addison has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,752 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 3.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,424 shares. 196,942 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc owns 66,941 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Ser Automobile Association has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Altfest L J holds 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,717 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 73,190 shares. Buckhead Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.67% or 25,815 shares. 21,394 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Towercrest Capital owns 1,309 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Llc invested 2.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).