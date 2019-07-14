O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Torray Has Lowered Its Stake; Peapack Gladstone Financial Boosted Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Share Price Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 22.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 3,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,764 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 14,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Torray Llc decreased its stake in O'reilly Automotive (ORLY) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc analyzed 16,923 shares as the company's stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 63,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in O'reilly Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $401.83. About 452,972 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 0.11% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 75,565 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 1,555 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 489,239 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 18 shares. Whittier Trust stated it has 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nomura owns 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 4,777 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 10,964 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.31% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt has invested 1.65% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). King Luther Management, Texas-based fund reported 68,215 shares. Btim holds 0.07% or 13,030 shares in its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj reported 1,755 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 2,601 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,050 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 17,700 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12M for 21.42 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares to 715,259 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 144,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E had sold 40,000 shares worth $14.88M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $563,880 were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,966 shares to 144,713 shares, valued at $27.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 9,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,861 shares, and cut its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).