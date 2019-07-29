O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Decreased Holding as Stock Price Declined; 12 West Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 20,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,777 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 25,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $388.78. About 263,208 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 209,755 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche’s Flu Drug Aces Late-Stage Trial, Acura Outlicenses Pain Medication, Neuronetics Gets New Finance Chief – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent Gets Positive CHMP Recommendation – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam files application in Europe for givosiran for group of rare of liver disorders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laureate Education Inc by 2.04M shares to 3.67 million shares, valued at $54.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Fred Alger Management reported 417,713 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 72,780 shares. 9,650 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Peoples Service holds 50 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.65% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 31,101 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.22% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 1.19 million shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Jane Street Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 25,882 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 73,730 shares stake. Crow Point Prtnrs Llc has 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 2,190 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 13,797 shares. State Street Corp reported 2.75 million shares stake. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 0% or 58,108 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 34,400 shares to 75,700 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 529,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 779,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 1.09M shares. Everence Capital Mngmt reported 1,828 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested 0.42% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 175,672 are held by Victory Cap Mngmt. Mariner Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Brinker Capital invested in 1,637 shares. New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Peapack Gladstone reported 683 shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp holds 0.05% or 3,010 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 35,088 shares. 589 are held by Iberiabank. Westwood Holdings Gp holds 0% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. Voya Lc has invested 0.72% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability has 37,815 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. HENSLEE GREGORY L also sold $18.72M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider OREILLY DAVID E sold 40,000 shares worth $14.88 million. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M worth of stock or 3,615 shares.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Retail Stocks to Watch in April – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Pullback in Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Stock Is an Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,109.09 up 17.93 points – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.12M for 20.25 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.