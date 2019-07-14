O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Marshfield Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $307,684 as Share Value Declined; Amg National Trust Bank Has Increased Encana (ECA) Position by $1.65 Million; Shares Rose

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,201 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.22 million, down from 227,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $401.83. About 452,972 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 1063.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 235,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,183 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 22,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.88 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks That Are Book-Value Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2019: MDR,PBR,TOT,ECA,ECA.TO – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 All-New Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (DVY) by 5,413 shares to 274,802 shares, valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 106,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,765 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (ENZL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited invested in 450 shares. Pension Ser accumulated 0.16% or 106,061 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 7,032 shares. New Vernon Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.12% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Mngmt Ltd holds 7,090 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 17,544 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Parametric Associates Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Chilton Invest Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Da Davidson And owns 19,416 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.13% or 16,424 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.03% or 72,478 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 2,841 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 2,816 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 21.42 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. $18.72 million worth of stock was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $14.88M were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of stock.