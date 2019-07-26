O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Its Holding by $318,548; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Shares Declined, Scopia Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 2.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.71 million, down from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 401,613 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 821 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 1,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $7.68 during the last trading session, reaching $383.68. About 304,146 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 5,290 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 881,411 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 0.16% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.03% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 7,749 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.04% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has 629,145 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 4,081 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4,761 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs, a Hawaii-based fund reported 47 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company invested in 0.48% or 2.92 million shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited invested in 2,205 shares or 0.43% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,754 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 205,886 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.87M for 11.08 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. Shares for $14.88M were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. $18.72 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $563,880 was made by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13.