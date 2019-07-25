O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Share Value Declined While Barbara Oil Company Has Decreased Holding; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Rose, Harvey Partners Upped Stake

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 8,432 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SAAD SAYS IN PHONE MESSAGE; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to lnnovate for the Good of Business and Society; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 05/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access to Care Easier in Sedalia; 05/03/2018 – Aspen REIT Withdraws Its Common Stk From Listing on the NYSE Amer; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $19.71 during the last trading session, reaching $376.79. About 1.37M shares traded or 115.45% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.02% or 162,989 shares. Arvest National Bank Trust Division accumulated 540 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Llc reported 981 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Pcj Inv Counsel stated it has 3,500 shares. Long Road Counsel Limited owns 28,660 shares or 6.81% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,071 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 984 were reported by Johnson Fincl Gp. Avenir Corp reported 75,107 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bright Rock Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2.6% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nuwave Inv Lc holds 615 shares. 8,223 are owned by Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. SHAW JEFF M had sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36 million on Tuesday, February 12. HENSLEE GREGORY L had sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72 million. $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D.

