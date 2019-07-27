O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Share Price Declined While Marshfield Associates Trimmed Its Position; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Upped Its Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Position

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,201 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.22 million, down from 227,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 553,960 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 192,509 shares traded or 18.61% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR; 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR 2017 CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.13 BLN RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED 4 OBSERVATIONS FOR API HYDERABAD PLANT

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $18.72M was made by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. 3,615 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $1.36M were sold by SHAW JEFF M. OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 65,693 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 348,900 shares. 93,349 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assocs. Franklin reported 137,177 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,423 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,080 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 12,700 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 162,989 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,079 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bessemer Gru has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Washington Trust holds 0.02% or 908 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 3,149 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Limited Company has invested 0.37% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Axa reported 0.11% stake.