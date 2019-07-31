O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holding Has Upped by Hanseatic Management Services Inc; Hightower Advisors Lowered Its Sysco (SYY) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 821 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,343 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 1,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $383.35. About 401,283 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 5,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,367 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.98 million, down from 259,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 2.15 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 115,612 shares to 125,612 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 40,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. $3.81M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by Libby Russell T..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust owns 11,245 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Principal Financial owns 689,672 shares. Natl Pension reported 552,921 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. New England And Inc invested in 0.47% or 10,454 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.24% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Grp Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,617 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 331,943 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 83,640 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 48,400 shares. Fruth Invest Management invested in 1.43% or 50,931 shares. Selway Asset holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,200 shares. 600 are owned by Monetary Management Grp.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.27 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D, worth $563,880. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $18.72 million was made by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. SHAW JEFF M sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36 million.